INS Khanderi submarine to be inducted tomorrow

As the threat to the security of Indian borders is increasing, so is the preparation to make the security system impenetrable and unbroken. In this effort, INS Khanderi is readying itself to join the Indian Navy. So what is INS Khanderi and why is it so special for the Navy? Here's a detailed report on the latest potent vessel for the nation's defence.

INS Khanderi is the second Scorpene class submarine which was handed over to the Navy on September 19 to enhance its power projection undersea and on September 28, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will commission it here. INS Khanderi has many features that make it one of the best and most advanced submarines in the country.

The state-of-the-art vessel displaces 1,615 tonnes on the surface and 1,775 tonnes when submerged. The 67.5 metres long INS Khanderi is powered by four MTU 12V 396 SE84 diesel engines and 360 battery cells and can remain on patrol for 50 days at a stretch at a depth of 350m. The attack submarine can travel at 37 kmph (20 knots) undersea while its speed on the surface is 20 kmph (11 knots).

This submarine can also be called a 'silent killer', as it can engage in combat without itself being a target. For example, due to the magnetised propulsion motor in its rear part (a French technology), the noise coming from inside the vessel is not allowed to come out. Due to this, the enemy's search plane or submarine or any other war vessel are not able to get its information properly. This shield puts the submarine at a strategic advantage.

The submarine will have eight officers and 35 sailors. It will be armed with 18 SUT torpedoes which can be fired from six tubes, sea-skimming Exocet anti-ship missiles. It can also carry 30 anti-ship mines in place of torpedoes.

DNA also spoke to Captain Dalbir Singh, Commanding Officer of INS Khanderi and he told how INS Khanderi is a matter of pride for our Navy. "Due to the lack of space in the submarine, many things have to be taken care of. Kitchen in submarine is called galley. It takes a lot of care to cook here too. Apart from this, there are different compartments for sleeping. After three hours of duty, the soldiers take a break of six hours. As far as possible, the use of water is minimized."

The submarines have been designed by French company Naval Group (formerly DCNS) and manufactured at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Limited.

