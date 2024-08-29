INS Arighat: India's second nuclear-powered submarine commissioned, check specifications here

In Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday, INS Arighat, India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, was commissioned into the Navy. The submarine is a significant advancement in India's naval power and strategic nuclear deterrence. It is an upgraded version of INS Arihant.

The 750-kilometer-range K-15 ballistic missiles that are anticipated to be installed on INS Arighat will significantly bolster the Indian Navy's arsenal. Since its 2017 launch at the Ship Building Centre (SBC) in Visakhapatnam, the submarine has been under construction and testing.



By doing this, India enhances its ability to maintain a credible second-strike capability and fortifies its nuclear triad. An significant turning point in India's nuclear submarine program has been reached with the arrival of INS Arighat, the country's second SSBN (Ship, Submersible, Ballistic, Nuclear). INS Arighat will function under the Strategic Forces Command, according to sources.

In 2016, INS Arihant, India's first SSBN, was put into service. Two more submarines, designated S4 and S4*, are presently being built as part of a four-SSBN project.





When submerged, INS Arighat can reach a maximum speed of 24 knots (44 km/h) and a maximum speed of 12–15 knots (22–28 km/h). It has four missile launch tubes and can carry up to twelve K-15 SLBMs, which have a range of roughly 750 kilometres, or four K-4 SLBMs, which have a range of over 3,500 kilometres.

Apart from these missile systems, INS Arighat will also be equipped with torpedoes. The K-15 missile has the capability to carry a strategic nuclear warhead.