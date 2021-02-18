Inoculation registration on CowinApp to begin in February? PIB clears all doubts

The government has dismissed media reports stating that the registration for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination through CoWin app for self-registration will be launched in February.

"A WhatsApp message claims that the inoculation registration on the #CowinApp will open in February for citizens aged above 50," the PIB fact check stated.

A #WhatsApp message claims that the inoculation registration on the #CowinApp will open in February for citizens aged above 50.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such decision has been taken by the Government. Conclusion: FAKE pic.twitter.com/q1y5cWBrqH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 18, 2021

"#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such decision has been taken by the Government," It added.

Centre is still working on the guidelines for the third phase of the vaccination. It is currently taking into account key suggestions for the blueprint of the immunisation drive.

However, the Centre also didn't rule out the possibility of self-registration of people above 50 through the COWin app.

“It's a subject that is being deliberated amongst the top most relevant experts of the country and we are taking opinion from relevant quarters within the country, if required even from WHO. The expert committee is expected to give the guidelines soon.” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

With cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers and frontline workers against COVID-19 in the country crossing 94 lakhs, India has become the third topmost country globally with the highest cumulative vaccination numbers, after USA and the UK.

"The cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) against coronavirus vaccine in the country has crossed 94 lakhs, as per today`s data till 8 am," read an official release.

As many as 94,22,228 vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,99,305 sessions, as per the provisional report. These include 61,96,641 HCWs (1st dose), 3,69,167 HCWs (2nd dose) and 28,56,420 FLWs (1st dose), it added.

However, the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13, for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. The vaccination of the FLWs started on February 2.

As of day 33 of the vaccination drive (18th February 2021), a total of 4,22,998 vaccine doses were given across 7,932 sessions. Out of which, 3,30,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 92,790 received the second dose of vaccine.

(With ANI inputs)