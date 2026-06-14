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'Innovation deeply embedded in India's DNA': PM Modi at Bharat Innovates conclave in France

Addressing a gathering of investors, industry leaders, and startup founders in the French city of Nice, the prime minister framed India's rapid technological evolution as a historic extension of its ancient heritage.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 05:33 PM IST

'Innovation deeply embedded in India's DNA': PM Modi at Bharat Innovates conclave in France
PM Modi speaking at Bharat Innovates in France (Photo: ANI).
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, inaugurated the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave on Sunday. Addressing a gathering of investors, industry leaders, and startup founders, the prime minister framed India's rapid technological evolution as a historic extension of its ancient heritage. Relating the modern startup ecosystem to India's past, PM Modi drew a direct line between ancient wisdom and future tech. He highlighted the early advancements in mathematics and astronomy to the timeless practices of medicine and yoga, and described these achievements as foundational to humanity.

At the event, PM Modi said that "innovation is deeply embedded in India's DNA," adding that the current digital revolution is a modern manifestation of this deep-rooted spirit of discovery. "Innovation is deeply embedded in India's DNA. For thousands of years, Bharat has guided the world with its breakthroughs and wisdom. From mathematics to astronomy, and from medicine to yoga, Bharat's contributions have been foundational to all of humanity. Today, we are building upon this rich heritage, giving it renewed direction and momentum," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted the transition that India has made over the last decade. "A decade ago, the world saw India primarily as a technology adopter. Today, however, India is rapidly emerging as a technology provider. Innovations and solutions originating from Bharat have the potential to benefit a significant portion of humanity. Bharat Innovates shares this vision -- serving as an invitation to the world to collaborate and co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India," he said.

The prime minister further stressed that this shift is not merely economic but rooted in a commitment to human welfare. He said that India's breakthroughs in artificial intelligence are designed under the ethos of "AI for All," ensuring that digital transformation translates into inclusive growth and social stability. "Today, India's top priority is technology that serves humanity -- innovation centred around people. This guiding principle has driven our digital revolution and lies at the core of India's digital public infrastructure. Our AI vision is built on the concept of 'AI for All', dedicated to the welfare and happiness of every individual," PM Modi said.

Bharat Innovates 2026, held in the French city of Nice from June 14 to 16, stands as the centrepiece of the India-France Year of Innovation. Bharat Innovates brings together a group of stakeholders designed to accelerate innovation: 120 Indian deep-tech innovators selected for their potential to impact global markets, 15 leading Higher Education Institutions, and over 500 investors -- ranging from venture capital firms to global industry leaders. The conclave focuses on 13 strategic sectors, including semiconductors, space technology, advanced computing, biotechnology, and healthcare. By facilitating technology validation, pilot projects, and manufacturing partnerships, the event serves as a launchpad for Indian startups to scale internationally. The conclave serves as an open invitation to the global community to partner with India to solve humanity's most pressing challenges. 

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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