Inner Manipur Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP's RK Ranjan Singh takes the lead

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency profile:

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 01:30 PM IST

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Election Results Update:

As of 1:30 pm, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Ranjan Singh is leading with over 13,500 votes ahead of Congress' Oinam Nabakishore Singh.

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency profile: 

Inner Manipur is one of the two Lok Sabha seats from Manipur. This has been a Congress stronghold in recent past but sensing danger from surging BJP, the party has dropped its three-time sitting MP Thokchom Meinya. Instead, it has fielded former state chief secretary O Nabakishore Singh from Inner Manipur. He will be up against  BJP leader and eminent environmentalist RK Ranjan Singh and CPI candidate Nara Singh. 

Ranjan Singh came third in the last Lok Sabha elections but with BJP government in helm at state, Ranjan would be hoping for a much better show. Chief Minister Biren Singh is expecting that the party will win both seats in Manipur. Amit Shah during Manipur visit has spoken passionately for passing Citizenship Amendment Bill. Shah also praised N Biren Singh saying that he is a real chowkidar who has to get rid of terrorists. BJP candidate Ranjan though is hoping to win the seat by dint of the work done by Central and state leadership. 

In the last three elections, CPI has come second twice. It will hope to cross the line this time. In the past, it has won the seat twice. It remains to be seen if new Congress candidate can wield the same amount of influence like its sitting MP when Inner Manipur goes to vote on April 18.

