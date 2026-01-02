FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

INLD Chief Abhay Chautala’s controversial remark goes viral, ‘protest must happen in India to...’, BJP criticises

Amid the recent protests in Bangladesh and Nepal, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national president Abhay Singh Chautala's controversial statement has sparked row. He suggested that such movements in the neighbouring countries should also take place in India. Recently India's three neighbours- Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh witnessed massive violent protests

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 04:35 PM IST

INLD Chief Abhay Chautala’s controversial remark goes viral, ‘protest must happen in India to...’, BJP criticises
INLD Chief Abhay Chautala says protests like Nepal and Bangladesh should happen in India
Amid the recent protests in Bangladesh and Nepal, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national president Abhay Singh Chautala's controversial statement has sparked row. He suggested that such movements in the neighbouring countries should also take place in India. Recently India's three neighbours- Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh witnessed massive violent protests

Abhay Chautala's statement goes viral

In a video that went massively viral, Chautala said that majorly the youth in these countries led the protest against the present government, which should lead as an example in India where same should take place to “throw the present government off power”.

“In Sri Lanka, the way the youth of Bangladesh forced the government to leave the country, the way the youth of Nepal forced the government to leave the country, the same tactics will have to be implemented in India too to throw the present government out of power," he stated.

His statement quickly went viral on social media which many users welcomed with criticism. Reacting to Abhay Singh Chautala's remarks BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called it a threat to the constitutional order and democratic norms.

BJP criticises Abhay Chautala's 'protest in India remark'

Responding in a sharp criticism, Poonawala posted a video message accusing opposition leader of adopting an “anti-constitutional, anti-India” mentality in their criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing Chautala's remarks, he further accused the opposition of having an intention of going “against Ambedkar’s Constitution” and sabotage trust in India’s democratic processes.

“They will go against democracy just because they want to score a political point,” he emphasised, further alleging that this statement shows opposition parties are putting their “own interests above national interests.”

Another BJP leader criticised Chautala’s remark. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted on X to state what he described as an “anti-India narrative” coming from the opposition leaders. Bhandari also cited Chautala’s remark and blamed that senior opposition figures, including Rahul Gandhi, have started a narrative that is against the legitimacy of India’s political system. 

