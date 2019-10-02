INLD announces first list of candidates for Haryana Assembly polls

The Indian National Lok Dal on Wednesday announced their first list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls.

The selection committee was chaired by Haryana's former Chief Minister and party chief Om Prakash Chautala.

In its list, the party has released the names of candidates for 64 seats. They are fielding women candidates from at least 12 seats.

Party senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala will be contesting from Ellenabad constituency.

Apart from this, the party has fielded Karundeep Chaudhary from Panchkula, Jagmal Singh from Naraingarh, S Onkar Singh from Ambala Cantonment, Dilbag Singh from Yamunanagar, Maninder Rana from Gharaunda, Kuldeep Rathi from Panipat Rural, Suresh Saini from Panipat City, Inderjit Dahiya from Rai, Bal Kishan Sharma from Sonipat, and Om Parkash Goyal from Gohana amongst others.

In 2014, the BJP had come to power in Haryana for the first time, restricting the INLD to just 15 seats.

The upcoming elections will be conducted on October 21, while counting of votes will take place on October 24.