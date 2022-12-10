Ink thrown at Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil over Ambedkar, Phule remark

Photo: Twitter

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil was targeted with an ink attack a day after his comments on Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule sparked massive outrage. Black flags were also displayed as an unknown person threw ink on Patil’s face.

Patil faced the ink attack while at a meeting with a local BJP leader. He was attacked right after stepping away from the meeting. An unidentified man left Patil stunned, lunging forward and throwing ink on the minister’s face. Patil was left startled by the ink attack and was almost about to fall when he was held by some of his security personnel. Some ran behind the assailant to catch him.

Ink thrown on BJP leader and Minister Chandrakant Patil after he made statement on Bharat Ratna #BabasahebAmbedkar in Pimpri Chinchwad,Pune pic.twitter.com/rEChunDgOF December 10, 2022

Patil is the Higher & Technical Education Minister in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led government. On Friday, he kicked up a furore with comments on the national idols, saying that Ambedkar and Phule did not depend on any kind of support from the government to open schools but instead went around “begging” for money.

The comment had sparked massive outrage with many opposition leaders also slamming Patil for the remarks. The outrage even led Patil to issue a clarification that he was talking about crowdfunding and CSR, concepts of modern times.