Ink thrown at Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Lucknow, party leaders claim it was acid

Just a few days ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, ink was allegedly hurled at former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar at the Congress office in Lucknow, UP. The incident took place on Tuesday when Kumar was in the state for campaigning for the upcoming polls.

After the ink was thrown at Kumar at the party office, Congress leaders present at the scene claimed that the liquid was not ink, but some type of acid. The party leaders also said that the accused tried to throw the ink at Kumar, but failed to do so.

As per India Today reports, the Congress leaders said, “The accused tried to throw acid at Kanhaiya Kumar but failed to do so. However, some drops fell on 3-4 youth standing nearby.” The party workers reportedly caught the accused but have not released any details about him yet.

Kanhaiya Kumar was in Lucknow for the door-to-door campaigning being done by the Congress party to seek out votes for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, which are set to commence in a few days.

While campaigning for the Congress party, Kumar had said that under the leadership and guidance of the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the upcoming UP assembly polls 2022 will be huge. Apart from UP, elections are set to be conducted in four more states this month.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Kanhaiya Kumar was earlier affiliated with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and its student wing the All India Students Federation but joined the Congress party in September 2021.

On joining the party, IANS had quoted Kanhaiya Kumar as saying, “Ideas can evolve. On hearing the word ‘ideology’, we get a pre-conceived idea in our mind. Change is a constant of the universe, but the foundation does not alter.”

Kumar, along with the rest of the Congress party, is gearing up for the upcoming UP assembly elections 2022, which are set to commence from February 10. The polls will be conducted in 7 phases, and the counting of the votes will be done on March 10.