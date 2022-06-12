Ink attack on woman who accused Rajasthan minister's son of rape, DCW chief says don't shield accused

Mahesh Joshi's son Rohit Joshi has been accused of rape. (Representational)

New Delhi: The 23-year-old woman who has accused Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's son Rohit Joshi of rape, was attacked with ink in Delhi, police said, adding an FIR has been registered over the incident. The woman and her mother had come to the national capital from Jaipur for some personal work. The woman said the attackers were in an autorickshaw and fled after throwing blue ink on her. The woman was medically examined at AIIMS Trauma Centre and was not physically hurt. The Delhi police have registered an FIR under sections that deal with threatening any person to give false evidence, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt and common intention.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women has issued notice to the police over the incident. DCW chief Swati Maliwal accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of shielding the minister.

"The woman who accused Rohit Joshi, son of Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, of rape was attacked with some liquid by two unidentified people in Delhi.....@ashokgehlot51 sir, instead of shielding your minister's son, arrest him. I am issuing a notice to the Delhi Police for an FIR on this attack," she tweeted in Hindi.

The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused arrested, steps taken to ensure the safety and security of the victim and an action-taken report.

BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has termed the incident unfortunate.

"Delhi Police should be completely impartial in this matter. The investigation should be done because there is a matter related to the reputation of a girl. The way she is being intimidated, then definitely there should be stern action against the culprits in this regard," he said.

The woman said Joshi had raped her on multiple occasions over a year.

With inputs from ANI, PTI