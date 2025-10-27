FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Injury could have been fatal': Shreyas Iyer admitted to ICU after suffering rib cage injury during IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Shreyas Iyer, India's ODI vice captain has been admitted to a hospital in Sydney and is currently in ICU after suffering intgernal bleeeding.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

'Injury could have been fatal': Shreyas Iyer admitted to ICU after suffering rib cage injury during IND vs AUS 3rd ODI
After suffering internal bleeding from a rib cage injury sustained during the third match against Australia, Shreyas Iyer, India's ODI vice-captain, was admitted to a hospital in Sydney and is presently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).  Iyer was brought to the hospital shortly after returning to the dressing room on Saturday after making a spectacular catch while going backwards from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey. It appeared that Iyer had injured his left rib cage in the process.

"Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately.

"He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding," a source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

When Iyer returned to the dressing room, his vital signs changed, prompting the BCCI medical team to take immediate action.

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He's a tough lad and should be fine soon," the source added.

Iyer had originally been expected to be sidelined for roughly three weeks, but it's possible that the recovery process would take longer.

"Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it's difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket," the source said.

The 31-year-old is expected to stay in the Sydney hospital for a minimum of one week before being declared fit to travel back to India. Iyer is not part of India's T20 squad.

