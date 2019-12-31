Infrastructural projects worth Rs 102 lakh crore identified by Centre: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday bolstered the central government's commitments on infrastructure, highlighting that infrastructural projects worth Rs 102 lakh crore have been identified by the Centre for the next five years. Besides these, the Finance Minister, an additional Rs 3 lakh crore worth of projects is likely to come from the states.

Sitharaman said that the following commitments are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise that India will make investments worth Rs 100 lakh crore on infrastructure in the next five years. PM Modi had announced this lofty ideal in his Independence Day speech. Echoing these commitments, Sitharaman today said that to better realise these goals the Ministry of Finance had formed a task force, which has identified Rs 102 lakh crore worth of projects spread across 23 ministries, 18 states, and Union Territories. This ordeal, the Finance Minister said in a press conference in New Delhi, was earmarked after conducting 70 stakeholder consultations within only four months.

"In addition, Rs 3 lakh crore projects by states are likely to be added to the pipeline. So, in all, we will have a Rs 105 lakh crore total projects for the 100 lakh crore commitment we have made," a report by news agency ANI quoted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Further, she said that the Centre is intending to launch the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) Coordination Mechanism, which will comprise the Centre, states, and the private sector for "detailed planning, information dissemination and monitoring of the NIP framework." For the NIP, the Centre and the states will have an equal share of 39% while 22% share will remain with the private sector, she said, adding that it is expected the private sector will increase its share up to 30% by 2025.