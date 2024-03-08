Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha, PM Modi announces on Women's Day

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty is nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces on Women's Day in a social media post.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure."

The President of India nominates 12 members to the Upper House of the Parliament for their contributions towards arts, literature, sciences, and social services.