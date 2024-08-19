Twitter
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy lauds this work done during Emergency, calls it important for development of India

According to him, professionals actually have an obligation to further the development of their nation. Only when they have lofty goals and put in great effort to achieve them will they be able to make a contribution.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 04:59 PM IST

    Population growth has become a major issue for the nation, according to Infosys cofounder NR Narayan Murthy, and people have not been paying attention to it since the emergency. He stated that the population has made it difficult to find land per person and to provide health services, during the Motilal Nehru Institute of Technology's convocation ceremony on Saturday in Prayagraj.
    According to him, we Indians paid little attention to population control following the emergency period. An enormous issue now faces the nation in this particular circumstance. India’s population has very little land in comparison to countries like Brazil, China, and America.

    According to him, professionals actually have an obligation to further the development of their nation. Only when they have lofty goals and put in great effort to achieve them will they be able to make a contribution.
     
    According to Narayan Murthy, a generation must make numerous sacrifices in order to enhance the lives of future generations. My presence as the main guest here demonstrates that the sacrifices made by my parents, siblings, and teachers for my advancement were not in vain. Allow us to inform you that 1670 degrees were awarded during this program. 34 gold medals were given to postgraduate students.

    It should be noted that Narayan Murthy made this remark given that India is the world's most populous nation. China has lost population ground to India. Over 1.44 crore people live in India. Nonetheless, a lot of experts also claim that it is beneficial for the economy because of how many young people there are. Simultaneously, the prospect of an eventual rise in the senior population also suggests that the economy may face difficulties. Additionally, Narayan Murthy states that it might take some time for India to surpass China as a manufacturing powerhouse. China's economy is six times greater than India's. 

