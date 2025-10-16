Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty decline to take part in Karnataka Caste and Socio-Economic Survey, know what this survey is about

According to officials, when approached by survey enumerators, the Murthy couple politely declined to take part, stating that they do not belong to any backward category and that their inclusion would not add value to the government’s data.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty have refused to take part in the Karnataka government’s socio-economic and caste survey, currently being conducted across the state. The ongoing survey, designed by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, includes 60 primary questions and 20 sub-questions aimed at gathering detailed socio-economic data.

According to officials, when approached by survey enumerators, the Murthy couple politely declined to take part, stating that they do not belong to any backward category and that their inclusion would not add value to the government’s data. They submitted their written response directly on the survey form provided by the officials.

Meanwhile, the large-scale census has encountered multiple challenges within just a week of its rollout in Bengaluru. Several residents have alleged that they are being compelled to take part against their will, while teachers deployed as enumerators have complained of excessive workload.

“They came to my home, but I didn’t want to answer. The teacher insisted and said her salary might be cut if I refused. It felt like emotional pressure,” said a resident of Hebbal, North Bengaluru.

What is the purpose of the survey?

Officials say the survey aims to collect critical information to help shape social, educational, and political policies in Karnataka. However, its implementation in urban areas has proven far more complicated than expected. Many participants have described the questionnaire as too lengthy and time-consuming.

Even Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who took part in the census on its opening day in Bengaluru, expressed concern over the cumbersome format. “There are too many questions. I’ve told officials to simplify it — people in cities don’t have the patience for such long forms,” he said, acknowledging the logistical and operational hurdles of the ambitious survey.