Laapataa Ladies has equalled this film's record of winning most Filmfare Awards, it's not Sholay, Devdas, K3G, DDLJ, Veer-Zaara, 3 Idiots
Bihar Election 2025: JDU releases final list, MLA Gopal Verma, who staged protest outside CM Nitish Kumar's residence denied ticket, check names here
From YoonA to Lee Chae Min: Meet real-life partners of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty cast
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty decline to take part in Karnataka Caste and Socio-Economic Survey, know what this survey is about
Good news for Apple users: After iPhone 17 series, company unveils MacBook Pro with M5 chip, know features, specifications, price in India and more
‘You decide to give up…’: Virat Kohli shares rare cryptic post ahead of India ODI return vs Australia
Kareena Kapoor shares important message for Karisma Kapoor's kids amid legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's will: 'Dad is...'
Virat Kohli grants General Power of Attorney for Gurugram property to brother Vikas Kohli; Know what is GPA
India's FIRST reaction to Donald Trump's New Delhi to not buy Russian oil claim, MEA spokesperson says 'consistent priority...'
Henley Passport Index 2025: Indian passport falls 5 places, now ranks at..., THIS country tops list
INDIA
According to officials, when approached by survey enumerators, the Murthy couple politely declined to take part, stating that they do not belong to any backward category and that their inclusion would not add value to the government’s data.
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty have refused to take part in the Karnataka government’s socio-economic and caste survey, currently being conducted across the state. The ongoing survey, designed by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, includes 60 primary questions and 20 sub-questions aimed at gathering detailed socio-economic data.
According to officials, when approached by survey enumerators, the Murthy couple politely declined to take part, stating that they do not belong to any backward category and that their inclusion would not add value to the government’s data. They submitted their written response directly on the survey form provided by the officials.
Meanwhile, the large-scale census has encountered multiple challenges within just a week of its rollout in Bengaluru. Several residents have alleged that they are being compelled to take part against their will, while teachers deployed as enumerators have complained of excessive workload.
“They came to my home, but I didn’t want to answer. The teacher insisted and said her salary might be cut if I refused. It felt like emotional pressure,” said a resident of Hebbal, North Bengaluru.
Officials say the survey aims to collect critical information to help shape social, educational, and political policies in Karnataka. However, its implementation in urban areas has proven far more complicated than expected. Many participants have described the questionnaire as too lengthy and time-consuming.
Even Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who took part in the census on its opening day in Bengaluru, expressed concern over the cumbersome format. “There are too many questions. I’ve told officials to simplify it — people in cities don’t have the patience for such long forms,” he said, acknowledging the logistical and operational hurdles of the ambitious survey.