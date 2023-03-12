Influenza alert in India: Can H3N2 flu cause death? Experts reveal if virus can be ‘another Covid’

Influenza alert in India: Can H3N2 flu cause death? (File photo)

The spread of the H3N2 subtype of the Influenza A virus in India has raised panic among many residents, as seasonal flu cases are currently on the rise. The spread of the H3N2 flu has seen people battling a prolonged illness, and other highly communicable symptoms.

With the spread of the spring flu and the rise in the cases of influenza in cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and other NCR regions, many are left asking the same question – is the H3N2 flu life-threatening and dangerous, and can it cause death?

The answer to this question has been provided by many experts, as the symptoms of H3N2 flu have raised panic among citizens, raising concern that this could be yet another Covid pandemic situation across the country, forcing us into isolation once again.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Dhiren Gupta of the Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi said that the reason behind the spike in the number of seasonal influenza cases in the country is that people were forced to live inside for two years due to the Covid pandemic, which weakened their immune systems.

The H3N2 is antigenic drift & a mild mutation, but is not life-threatening. Whichever virus it is if there’s comorbidity then the chances of death is high. The vaccine against H3N2 has less efficacy & our vaccination is low this year: Dhiren Gupta, Ganga Ram Hospital — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

Dr Gupta said that H3N2 flu is a normal subtype of influenza, and is known to infect people every year. This year, the severity of symptoms and a spike in cases has been noted because the overall immune response to the virus has decreased amid the Covid pandemic.

Many have been concerned that the H3N2 flu can be life-threatening and even lead to death if the symptoms are prolonged. To this, the doctor said, “The H3N2 is antigenic drift and a mild mutation but is not life-threatening. Whichever virus it is, if there's comorbidity then the chances of death are high. The vaccine against H3N2 has less efficacy & our vaccination is low this year.”

Only five percent of the total H3N2 flu cases have been hospitalised in India, according to experts, which means that there is no cause for alarm yet.

