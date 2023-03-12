Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Influenza alert in India: Can H3N2 flu cause death? Experts reveal if virus can be ‘another Covid’

The number of cases of the Influenza A virus in parts of India is skyrocketing, especially in Gurugram, Noida, Delhi, and other NCR regions, raising panic among citizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Influenza alert in India: Can H3N2 flu cause death? Experts reveal if virus can be ‘another Covid’
Influenza alert in India: Can H3N2 flu cause death? (File photo)

The spread of the H3N2 subtype of the Influenza A virus in India has raised panic among many residents, as seasonal flu cases are currently on the rise. The spread of the H3N2 flu has seen people battling a prolonged illness, and other highly communicable symptoms.

With the spread of the spring flu and the rise in the cases of influenza in cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and other NCR regions, many are left asking the same question – is the H3N2 flu life-threatening and dangerous, and can it cause death?

The answer to this question has been provided by many experts, as the symptoms of H3N2 flu have raised panic among citizens, raising concern that this could be yet another Covid pandemic situation across the country, forcing us into isolation once again.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Dhiren Gupta of the Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi said that the reason behind the spike in the number of seasonal influenza cases in the country is that people were forced to live inside for two years due to the Covid pandemic, which weakened their immune systems.

 

 

Dr Gupta said that H3N2 flu is a normal subtype of influenza, and is known to infect people every year. This year, the severity of symptoms and a spike in cases has been noted because the overall immune response to the virus has decreased amid the Covid pandemic.

Many have been concerned that the H3N2 flu can be life-threatening and even lead to death if the symptoms are prolonged. To this, the doctor said, “The H3N2 is antigenic drift and a mild mutation but is not life-threatening. Whichever virus it is, if there's comorbidity then the chances of death are high. The vaccine against H3N2 has less efficacy & our vaccination is low this year.”

Only five percent of the total H3N2 flu cases have been hospitalised in India, according to experts, which means that there is no cause for alarm yet.

READ | H3N2 virus spike in India: Tips to prevent yourself from seasonal flu and influenza A virus during Holi celebrations

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Orry party in Mumbai, check out photos
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Craft Instructor, other posts at dsssbonline.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.