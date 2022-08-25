Search icon
Influencer Gaurav Manoj Singh's envious travel stories will want you to go on vacay

Based in Poland, Gaurav Singh has travelled to more than 15 countries

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:21 PM IST

Amongst different genres of narration, travel stories are everyone's favourite. Don't you follow at least one travel influencer? We all do! Their feed is a treat for sore eyes. Speaking of all this, we remember Gaurav Manoj Singh. This lifestyle influencer is taking over social media with his authentic travel content.

Based in Poland, Gaurav Singh has travelled to more than 15 countries. From relishing the mouth-watering chocolate in Belgium to glimpsing the beauty of the love-worthy Eiffel Tower in Paris and strolling around the iconic city of Wasseypur in Bihar, Gaurav has included marvellous pictures from different parts of the world on his Instagram handle.

He recently posted a picture of a painter from his trip to Bruges, Belgium and captioned it "Pure serenity". We truly cannot disagree with Gaurav Manoj Singh's thoughts. His Instagram feed urges us to pack our bags and go on a trip right away. Besides the aforementioned places, he has also visited the Czech Republic, Denmark, Budapest, Paris, Zurich, Lisbon, Brussels, and many more countries.

Talking about his travel lifestyle, Gaurav Manoj Singh said, "There is something different about exploring new places and understanding a culture. Travelling has helped me meet new people from different walks of life, and this has made me a better version of myself. I find it very relaxing and rejuvenating."

Besides his enviable travel stories, Gaurav Manoj Singh's charismatic persona has also attracted thousands of followers. A few people believe in living a robust lifestyle, and undoubtedly, Gaurav is one of them. He works hard, travels harder, and looks stylish at all times. Apart from having his heart drenched in travel, he is also a big foodie and a true Mumbaikar. Gaurav Singh has always been an active student. He was one of those "lively and noisy" students who made it to the presidential posts of the student council.

 

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MARCH, MAH MHMCT DECLARED: Official website, how to check here
