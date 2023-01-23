Search icon
Influencer fined Rs 17,000 by Ghaziabad police for violating rules during reel shoot

A social media influencer from Uttar Pradesh has been filed by the police for violating rules while shooting reel videos.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

Image for representation (Pixabay)

The desire to create unique content for followers on social media sometimes takes bizarre turn. One such incident has happened in Ghaziabad where the police has fined an influencer Rs 17,000.

Apparently, the female influencer shot a video on an elevated road in Ghaziabad. When the local police administration was informed about it, they took notice of the incident and investigated the matter. Later, they tweeted that the penalty put on the influencer.

The influencer is allegedly one Vaishali Chaudhary who has shot the video on a road. She also put out a story on her Instagram handle regarding the incident with a newspaper clipping.

The country has recently witnessed many such incidents in the recent past where reckless behaviour by social media content creators have violated rules and put their and others’ lives at risk.

One look at the video content offered in Facebook and Instagram Reels and it would become apparent that the content creators are running a blind race to ‘influence’ their followers. Many of such videos dish out alleged adult content which is not suitable for every age. Without any proper guidelines in place, content creators simply don’t know where to draw a line and stop.  

