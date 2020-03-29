Industries shut during lockdown will give full salaries to employees: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed the industries shut down due to the current nationwide lockdown to give salaries to their employees in wake of the Industries in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The companies, which have been closed during the lockdown period, will have to pay their employees salary," ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.

He also requested government officers to look out for daily wage labourers and poor people, and provide them with Rs 1000 from the government's kitty.

Adutyanath also asked house owners not to take rent from daily wage labourers, and also urged them not to disconnect electricity and water if people are unable to pay their bills.

"The government will ensure that everyone gets food, drinking water and medicine no matter where he or she is from," Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, people tested positive for COVID-19 or possibly infected persons who are in isolation will be given 28-day paid leave after they produce medical certificates, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar mentioned in an order.

"In Gautam Buddh Nagar district, salaries under certain circumstances must be paid to the labours/employees during the #CoronavirusLockdown. Else law will take its own course under the National Disaster Management Act 2005," the order further stated.

As of 10am on Sunday, there are 55 positive cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. Out of the recorded cases, 11 have been cured.

In India, the total number of positive cases has jumped to 979.