Industrialist Dr Ajitsinh Patil honoured as 'COVID Yoddha' at the hands of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

States and Health Ministry of India are leaving no stone unturned in the fight against COVID-19. To defeat this pandemic, many Indian citizens and organizations have come forward as 'COVID Yoddha'. Dr Ajitsinh Patil, Managing Director, Morya Multispeciality hospital has rendered the social services to combat the war against novel coronavirus outbreak.

Unemployment has risen dramatically and has caused poverty and hunger in the entire world. The economic consequences of COVID-19 further led to the disruption of access to health services. A spike in Maharashtra's unemployment rate has threatened the revival of the COVID-hit economy. The sudden lockdowns caused labour losses and spike in unemployment.

Dr Patil said, "Early detection and timely treatment can help in eliminating this coronavirus disease. Aggressive and rapid testing is an important measure to control the risk of infection. Unless testing is made completely free, poor people may not come forward to report their health issues which may cause higher morbidity and mortality."

He spread awareness of preventive measures in the public to avoid infection through various awareness campaigns. Morya Hospital facilitated free and quality health care treatment to less-privileged people in these difficult times.

Dr Ajitsinh Patil is presently working as Vice President of National Congress Party Doctor Cell of Pune. Considering the problems caused due to closure of marketplaces and shops leaving people vulnerable, he worked at the forefront in distributing foodgrains, ration and masks among the needy.

He provided meal facilities to the hungry migrants, the poor and homeless students and workers. He carried out many relief campaigns in response to the appeal made by the government.

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar recently honoured him as 'COVID Yoddha' for his valuable contribution in this war against novel coronavirus.

Besides his endeavour for society in health services to complete his corporate social responsibilities, he is actively working in the entertainment industry. He is the Founder of Dr Ajitsinh Patil Films and Entertainment. He will soon make announcements of his forthcoming ventures.

This is a featured content.