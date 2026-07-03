'Indus Waters Treaty Remains In Abeyance': India reaffirms stance as Pakistan issues warnings, here's all you need to know

Responding to a query while addressing a press conference here in the national capital on Friday. Jaiswal said that India's stance on the treaty remains unchanged.

India on Friday doubled down on Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism and strongly condemned the airstrikes that happened from Pakistan into Afghanistan, in which several civilian lives, including women and children, were lost.

Responding to a query while addressing a press conference here in the national capital on Friday. Jaiswal said that India's stance on the treaty remains unchanged.

"India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty is consistent. IWT stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan's continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism," the MEA spokesperson stated.

Meanwhile on Thursday, India and Japan on Thursday issued a sharp, unequivocal condemnation of cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan, demanding immediate global action to dismantle state-supported safe havens and financing channels.

According to the joint statement released following the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the two nations took a firm, unified stand against the rising threat of terrorism in South Asia.

Moving past rhetoric, the prime ministers called for urgent, concerted global actions against all UN-listed terrorist entities and their proxies, specifically naming Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Al Qaeda, and ISIS.

They emphasised that the international community must take resolute measures to completely root out terrorist safe havens, disrupt the nexus between terror financing and transnational crime, and halt the cross-border movement of terrorists.

Meanwile, during the press briefing today, when asked about Pakistani military strikes in Afghanistan and whether India is extending support to the government of Afghanistan, the MEA Spokesperson underlined that India supports the territorial integrity of Afghanistan and has an ongoing humanitarian assistance cooperation with the country.

"We had strongly condemned the airstrikes that happened from Pakistan into Afghanistan, in which several civilian lives, including women and children, were lost. We had offered our condolences on the passing away of precious lives, and we had also, at the same time, reiterated our strong support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Afghanistan" Jaiswal said.

He added, "We have an ongoing humanitarian assistance cooperation. We have been sending them medicines... and also been offering development projects which can bring benefit to the lives of people there."

Pakistan had conducted cross-border military strikes in the eastern provinces of Afghanistan in Paktia, Paktika and Kunar, resulting in significant civilian casualties and widespread devastation.

The deputy spokesperson of the Taliban-led Afghan government, Hamdullah Fitrat, detailed the civilian toll in a post on social media, stating, "According to the reports available thus far, the attacks carried out last night resulted in the martyrdom of 36 civilians, including women and children, while 163 others sustained injuries. Three residential houses were completely destroyed."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)