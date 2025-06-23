In a development that may have far-reaching consequences, the OIC urged all sides to exercise restraint and stressed the need to respect existing treaties, including the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

In what may be called Pakistan-Turkey dominance over the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the 57-nation bloc has interfered in the Indus Waters Treaty. In a development that may have far-reaching consequences, the OIC urged all sides to exercise restraint and stressed the need to respect existing treaties, including the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). The Istanbul Declaration, announced at the end of the two-day summit of the Islamic bloc, emphasised the importance of upholding bilateral agreements and holding bilateral talks to resolve disputes peacefully. It has come after India put the treaty in abeyance after repeated requests to review it.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threatens India

It came a day earlier when the ex-Foreign Minister of Pakistan threatened to wage a war against India and take control of all six rivers, including those under Indian control. In a public meeting in Sindh, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari declared, "India has only two options: agree to the Indus Water Treaty, or Pakistan will wage another war." Calling the Indus River as its lifeline and existential for Pakistan, he also termed it "a red line” and warned that India’s actions amounted to a declaration of war.

Bhutto: Will take control of all six rivers

Bhutto did not stop there. He said, "India has two options, either it releases water of all three rivers under Pakistani control, or Islamabad will wage one more war against it and capture all six rivers." Earlier, he threatened that either Pakistan's water or India's blood would flow through the Indus River. He was responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had said that the Indus Rivers Treaty would never be restored. Shah said that the water previously flowing into Pakistan would be rerouted to Indian states like Rajasthan via new canal infrastructure.

In yet another declaration that may create problems for India, the OIC also raised concern over South Asia, condemning recent military strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Analysts believe these two developments indicate that Turkey has established its control over the OIC. Earlier, the Islamic bloc has backed India many times on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.