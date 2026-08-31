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Indus Waters Treaty: India says Hague Court has 'no jurisdiction,' rejects verdict

The latest ruling came against the backdrop of India's decision to put the 1960 treaty in abeyance following Pakistan's support for terrorist activities.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 06:45 PM IST

Indus Waters Treaty: India says Hague Court has 'no jurisdiction,' rejects verdict
Indus River (File Photo/ANI)
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India on Monday dismissed a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague on the Indus Waters Treaty, terming the body "illegally constituted" and stating that its verdict cannot impact India's sovereign decisions or ongoing projects.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India's decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance continues to hold, rejecting the arbitration panel's ruling that the treaty remains in force and directing India to restrict work on a hydropower project in Jammu and Kashmir.

India said the so-called Court of Arbitration had "no jurisdiction whatsoever to pronounce on India's sovereign decisions."

“India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force,” the MEA said.

The latest ruling came against the backdrop of India's decision to put the 1960 treaty in abeyance following Pakistan's support for terrorist activities.

Hague Court has 'No Authority': India

The government said it has never recognised the existence in law of the Court of Arbitration and has consistently rejected its proceedings and earlier pronouncements.

In its response to the ruling, India described the body as an "illegally-constituted so-called Court of Arbitration" and said it was set up by the World Bank in "patent breach" of the terms of the Indus Waters Treaty.

“Today, the illegally constituted so-called Court of Arbitration (CoA) has issued what it termed as an award concerning Interim Measures and Status of the Indus Waters Treaty,” the government said.

“This so-called Court was constituted by the World Bank in patent breach of the terms of the Treaty and India categorically rejects its so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements by this illegally constituted body,” it added.

India said it has never appeared before the body and has refused to take any cognisance of its earlier pronouncements.

India says ruling can't stop its projects

The government also rejected the arbitration body's authority to rule on India's sovereign decisions, including projects being undertaken by the country.

“This so-called Court of Arbitration has no jurisdiction whatsoever to pronounce on India's sovereign decisions,” India said.

“Its pronouncements, now or in the future, will have no effect on India's actions in connection with the projects being undertaken by India,” it added.

India reiterated that the very establishment of the arbitral body amounts to a grave violation of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The government made clear that its decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance has not changed.

India put the agreement in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year. Since then, Pakistani leaders have repeatedly called water their "red line" and warned India over the move, describing it as an "act of war".

The latest rejection follows India's earlier refusal to recognise rulings issued by the same arbitration body.

On May 16, India had also firmly rejected a ruling by the so-called Court of Arbitration concerning "maximum pondage" in connection with proceedings on the interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Responding to media queries at the time, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India rejected that award as well as all previous pronouncements by the body.

“The illegally constituted so-called Court of Arbitration (CoA) has, on 15 May 2026, issued what it termed an award concerning maximum pondage supplemental to the award on issues of general interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty,” the MEA had said.

Jaiswal had also said, “Any proceeding, award or decision issued by it is null and void.”

About Indus Waters Treaty

Signed on September 19, 1960, in Karachi by India and Pakistan with the World Bank mediating, the Indus Waters Treaty governs water sharing from the Indus river system between the two countries.

As per the pact, the eastern rivers - Ravi, Beas and Sutlej - were given mainly to India, while the western rivers - Indus, Jhelum and Chenab - were given largely to Pakistan, with limited usage rights for both nations under specific conditions.

Disputes linked to hydroelectric projects and water use on the western rivers have repeatedly strained ties between India and Pakistan.

India has maintained that Pakistan has increasingly misused the treaty's dispute-resolution mechanisms, while New Delhi has continued to reject the legitimacy of the Court of Arbitration involved in the latest proceedings.

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