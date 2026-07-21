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Indus Waters Treaty cease to operate in current form; Resumption 'only if Pakistan abjures terrorism'

IWT in its current form will cease to function as India has clarified that the sharing of river waters according to the over 65-year-old pact will resume only when Pakistan ends cross-border terrorism against India, a key condition for resuming the implementation of the treaty.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

Indus Waters Treaty cease to operate in current form; Resumption 'only if Pakistan abjures terrorism'
India has said that IWT will not function in present form (ANI)
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The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in its current form will cease to function as India has clarified that the sharing of river waters according to the over 65-year-old pact will resume only when Pakistan ends cross-border terrorism against India, a key condition for resuming the implementation of the treaty, news agency PTI said in its report quoting the government sources.   

The government sources further said that to resume the provisions of the treaty, it would have to go through negotiations and turn into a new format. However, this step depends entirely on Islamabad permanently taking away its support for terrorism directed against India.  

They further said that Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism has been the biggest hurdle to any resumption of the agreement.  

“It would be accurate to say that the Indus Waters Treaty in its present form will not function again. If provisions related to river water sharing have to be reactivated, they have to be done in a different form, not in the present form. And only if Pakistan abjures terrorism,"a government source said.  

According to the sources quoted by PTI, Pakistan is spreading a false narrative alleging that India’s decision to suspend the treaty is causing water scarcity. Whereas the reality is that a significant part of the water that Pakistan receives is lost due to its own lack of storage infrastructure, rampant leakages and ongoing water-sharing disputes among its provinces.  

Pahalgam terror attack 

The statements come months after India suspended the treaty soon after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The suspension came as part of several diplomatic and economic measures announced against Pakistan after the attack.  

India's stance is that the attack was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), which they describe as a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In May last year, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting what it described as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. 

Meanwhile, India is not actively looking to withdraw from the IWT at this stage, the sources have emphasised that as a sovereign state, India always reserves the right to terminate any treaty that is demonstrably against its interests. “It (exiting the IWT) depends on the actions that Pakistan takes going forward,” said a source. 

In the last few months, Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership have stepped up their rhetoric against India on issues ranging from the use of nuclear weapons to going to war if India stops the water of cross-border rivers following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

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