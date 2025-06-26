Suspension of the IWT was one of the key decisions made by the centre after the April 22 Pahalgam tragedy which had claimed 26 lives. The Indus Waters Treaty — between a India and Pakistan — governs the use of the rivers under the Indus water system.

The Indian government is gearing up to revive long-stalled Tulbul Navigation Project as part of a broader strategy to optimise the country's share of water from the western rivers under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which was suspended by the centre in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Suspension of the IWT was one of the key decisions made by the centre after the April 22 Pahalgam tragedy which had claimed 26 lives. The Indus Waters Treaty — between a India and Pakistan — governs the use of the rivers under the Indus water system. As per the treaty, India utilises 20 per cent of the water while Pak uses the rest 80 per cent. Meanwhile, a details project report (DPR) is being prepared for the Tulbul project, which will likely take a year to complete.

According to PTI report, a senior official confirmed that discussions are at an advanced stage to bring the project back on track, adding that a decision will be taken only after the DPR is ready.

There is potential to divert water from one of the western rivers, technically feasible, to Punjab and Haryana," said an official, as per the report.

"In the rainy season, we have less capacity. During the dry season, we can hold a certain amount of water, particularly on the Chenab river," the official said. "If we get more water, it flows downstream to Pakistan," he added.

"Will never be restored"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a recent interview with Times of India, declared that New Delhi "will never restore Indus Waters Treaty" with Islamabad and that the water flowing to Pak will be diverted for internal use.

"No, it will never be restored. We will take water that was flowing to Pakistan to Rajasthan by constructing a canal. Pakistan will be starved of water that it has been getting unjustifiably," Shah said.