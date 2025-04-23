The decisions were announced minutes after the conclusion of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

India has announced major decisions after the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. This includes the temporary suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures:

1. The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

2. The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 1st May 2025.

3. Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme. Any SPES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SPES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

4. The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India.

5. India will be withdrawing its own Defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled.