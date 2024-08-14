'Indulging in...': CM Mamata Banerjee slams Opposition over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Mamata Banerjee said, “Instead of standing with the (woman’s) family, CPI(M) and BJP are indulging in cheap politics. They think they can do a Bangladesh here. But let me tell you, I am not greedy for power."

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, blasted political parties on Wednesday for "engaging in cheap politics" in relation to the rape and killing of a trainee physician on a hospital campus in Kolkata.

She retaliated against those who were critical of how her government handled the rape-murder case. Mamata Banerjee stated that she kept a close eye on the case all night and that as soon as she learnt about the crime, she spoke with the woman's parents and the police commissioner. Mamata Banerjee enquired as to what step we had failed to take.

Mamata Banerjee said, “What have we not done? What action did we not take? As soon as I came to know of the incident, I spoke to the police commissioner and spoke to the parents (of the woman)"

She claimed to have told the parents that the rapist would be executed by hanging, and she added, "And I stick to it." She added, “I have been monitoring the case the whole night. I was in touch with cops till the cremation was done. Cops escorted her family, police arrested the killer in 12 hours.”

She then applauded Kolkata's police, she said, “Police officials escorted the dead body of the victim, and a thorough investigation like DNA testing, CCTV footage, sample testing - everything was carried out, and within 12 hours, the murderer was arrested." The Calcutta High Court got involved in the case on Tuesday, and the case was given to the CBI.

She added, “For any investigation, you need to give time. I had set a deadline till Sunday. You cannot take action against anyone without proper investigation. I respect both senior and junior doctors. I cannot arrest people without proper investigation."