Heavy Rain: Orange alert issued for next four days in THIS state - View the full IMD weather report HERE
Indrani Mukherjea's daughter Vidhie makes BIG allegations on step-brothers, says 'her mother was left penniless after...'
Cardi B loses cool outside LA court, throws marker at paparazzi for asking about pregnancy, watch: ‘Don’t disrespect me’
Vivek Oberoi birthday: How Bollywood's heartthrob built Rs 1200 crore empire beyond Bollywood
MS Dhoni's hookah video, old image with RP Singh go viral again after Irfan Pathan's controversial remarks, watch here
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh lost 5 kgs in just 18 days, here’s what she did, from yoga to brisk walking
Virat Kohli breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede after RCB IPL win, vows to move forward with...
GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting; new GST rates to be implemented by Navratri, says report
Tawi, Chenab, Basantar water level crosses danger mark, Jammu authorities on high alert; schools, colleges shut, watch
Meet woman, also known as beauty with brain, who secured 91.8% in class 10, 91.2% in 12th, IIM grad, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...
INDIA
In a major twist, Indrani Mukherjee's daughter Vidhie Mukherjee and a key witness in Sheena Bora murder case has made a big claim to Mumbai court alleging that Indrani's sons have stolen 7 crore from her bank savings and taken her ancestral jewellery, leaving her penniless.
In a major twist, Indrani Mukherjee's daughter Vidhie Mukherjee and a key witness in Sheena Bora murder case has made a big claim to Mumbai court alleging that Indrani's sons have stolen 7 crore from her bank savings and taken her ancestral jewellery, leaving her penniless to defend herself in the prosecution. Vidhie Mukherjee is daughter of Indrani Mukherjee and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, both accused in Sheena Bora murder case.
Vidhie Mukherjea said that after her mother was arrested, her step-brothers (Son of Indrani Mukehjea and Peter Mukerjea) Rahul and Rabin, stole around Rs 7 crore after Indrani's arrest. Peter and Indrani divorces in 2017.
As PTI quotes, Vidhie said, “A new locker was opened in the names of Rahul and Rabin Mukerjea to keep the stolen valuables. Without Peter Mukerjea’s consent, they could not have done this." This led her mother penniless to defend her and it was done intentionally to frame her in this case. “They desperately needed money for survival, and had my mother been released, they would have been forced to return everything," she testified.
She also claimed that she was asked questions from CBI and probing agencies. However, she has not recorded any statement before CBI and her documents presented as her statement in CBI marksheet are forged and fabricated. She said, she "never recorded by me or under my instruction". Back in 2015, her testimony highlighted a disturbing picture of rifts withi Indrani Mukherjea' huge family tree.
As per PTI, Vidhie said that Sheena Bora had introduced herself to her as Indrani Mukerjea's "sister", and were really close. The dispute started after
Rahul, son of Peter Mukerjea, started visiting their Worli flat in central Mumbai, she said. She said the problems deepened when Rahul was consuming hard drugs and Bora, too, had got into it. Also, Vidhie Mukerjea said that she last seen Bora at a family wedding in Goa in 2011, but was in touch with her through emails till 2013.
Sheena Bora went missing in 2012 in Mumbai. After investigation, police arrested her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, however, father of Sheena Bora remains unknown. Sheena was allegedly strangled in a car in April 2012 by Indrani, Khanna, and Indrani’s driver Shyamvar Rai. Her body was later burnt and dumped in the Raigad district. The crime surfaced only in 2015 after driver Rai’s confession. Vidhie was a minor when her mother as arrested.