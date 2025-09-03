Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Indrani Mukherjea's daughter Vidhie makes BIG allegations on step-brothers, says 'her mother was left penniless after...'

In a major twist, Indrani Mukherjee's daughter Vidhie Mukherjee and a key witness in Sheena Bora murder case has made a big claim to Mumbai court alleging that Indrani's sons have stolen 7 crore from her bank savings and taken her ancestral jewellery, leaving her penniless.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Indrani Mukherjea's daughter Vidhie makes BIG allegations on step-brothers, says 'her mother was left penniless after...'
In a major twist, Indrani Mukherjee's daughter Vidhie Mukherjee and a key witness in Sheena Bora murder case has made a big claim to Mumbai court alleging that Indrani's sons have stolen 7 crore from her bank savings and taken her ancestral jewellery, leaving her penniless to defend herself in the prosecution. Vidhie Mukherjee is daughter of Indrani Mukherjee and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, both accused in Sheena Bora murder case. 

Vidhie Mukherjea said that after her mother was arrested, her step-brothers (Son of Indrani Mukehjea and Peter Mukerjea) Rahul and Rabin, stole around Rs 7 crore after Indrani's arrest. Peter and Indrani divorces in 2017. 

Here's what Vidhie Mukherjea said

As PTI quotes, Vidhie said, “A new locker was opened in the names of Rahul and Rabin Mukerjea to keep the stolen valuables. Without Peter Mukerjea’s consent, they could not have done this." This led her mother penniless to defend her and it was done intentionally to frame her in this case. “They desperately needed money for survival, and had my mother been released, they would have been forced to return everything," she testified.

She also claimed that she was asked questions from CBI and probing agencies. However, she has not recorded any statement before CBI and her documents presented as her statement in CBI marksheet are forged and fabricated. She said, she "never recorded by me or under my instruction". Back in 2015, her testimony highlighted a disturbing picture of rifts withi Indrani Mukherjea' huge family  tree.

About Sheena Bora and Rahul Mukherjea

As per PTI, Vidhie said that Sheena Bora had introduced herself to her as Indrani Mukerjea's "sister", and were really close. The dispute started after
Rahul, son of Peter Mukerjea, started visiting their Worli flat in central Mumbai, she said. She said the problems deepened when Rahul was consuming hard drugs and Bora, too, had got into it. Also, Vidhie Mukerjea said that she last seen Bora at a family wedding in Goa in 2011, but was in touch with her through emails till 2013.

Sheena Bora Murder case

Sheena Bora went missing in 2012 in Mumbai. After investigation, police arrested her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, however, father of Sheena Bora remains unknown. Sheena was allegedly strangled in a car in April 2012 by Indrani, Khanna, and Indrani’s driver Shyamvar Rai. Her body was later burnt and dumped in the Raigad district. The crime surfaced only in 2015 after driver Rai’s confession. Vidhie was a minor when her mother as arrested. 

