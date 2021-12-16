Indrani Mukerjea makes EXPLOSIVE revelation, claims Sheena Bora is alive

The sensational Sheena Bora murder case got a fresh twist. As per media reports, Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena’s mother and also accused in her murder case, has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director making an outrageous claim that Sheena Bora is alive and is living in Kashmir.

Indrani’s letter to CBI reportedly mentions that she was given the information about Sheena being alive and in Kashmir by a woman she met in jail, and so she has urged CBI to search for Sheena in Kashmir.

Indrani Mukherjea, 49, has been behind bars since 2015 in the Byculla prison of Mumbai. She is accused in the murder of Sheena Bora in 2012. Media reports further quote sources saying that the agency’s investigators are not convinced by Indrani's claim and are not taking it seriously.

In April 2012, Sheena Bora was allegedly murdered by strangulation in a car. The accused in the case are Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna. Sheena was 24 years or age at the time.

Bora was born out of Mukerjea's previous relationship. Her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district. Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015. Sheena Bora was Indrani’s daughter from a previous relationship before marrying former media baron Peter Mukerjea in 2002.

Peter Mukerjea had also faced arrest in the case for being an alleged co-conspirator in the murder of Bora. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Indrani and Peter divorced in October 2019.

It was reported during the sensational murder case that Sheena Bora was involved with Rahul Mukerjea in a relationship. Rahul was Peter Mukerjea’s son from a previous marriage before Indrani. Indrani was reportedly unhappy with this. Sheena was known to public as Indrani’s younger sister rather than her daughter. Sheena had threatened to expose Indrani Mukerjea after the two reportedly got involved in some financial dispute. As per CBI’s investigation, all these factors led to Sheena’s murder.

It should be noted that Sheena Bora’s murder was discovered only after three years of the crime. After Sheena’s disappearance, Indrani had concocted a story that Sheena had moved to the United States. The murder surfaced after Indrani Mukerjea’s driver Shyamvar Rai, a co-accused in the case, was arrested by the police in a separate case.

Meanwhile, the third co-accused, Indrani’s former husband Sanjeev Khanna informed a special court through his counsel that he required urgent medical attention due to several medical ailments. Khanna filed a plea to be heard physically, which has been approved by the court.