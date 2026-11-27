Indrani Mukerjea has denied meeting her daughter Sheena Bora on April 24, 2012, the day prosecutors allege she was murdered, and rejected claims that she used Skype to coordinate the crime.

The prosecution claims that Indrani, along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai, killed Sheena on that day. (Image credit: Twitter)

Former INX Media CEO Indrani Mukerjea on Thursday told the court that she had not met her daughter, Sheena Bora, on April 24, 2012, the day prosecutors allege she was murdered.

The prosecution claims that Indrani, along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai, killed Sheena on that day. Investigators have alleged that the three later burnt her body and dumped it in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

The prosecution has also alleged that the accused attempted to kill Sheena's brother, Mikhail, on the same day. However, he managed to escape.

Indrani rejects allegations made by approver Rai

During the court proceedings on Wednesday, Indrani, Khanna and her former husband Peter Mukerjea were confronted with statements made by Rai, who allegedly participated in the crime before turning approver.

Rai had claimed that Indrani's secretary, Kajal Sharma, instructed him to create a Skype account on her behalf. He alleged that Indrani later used the account to communicate instructions about the alleged plan to kill Sheena and Mikhail.

Indrani denied the claims, telling the court that she had never spoken to Rai over Skype. Rai had also claimed that Indrani asked him to arrange a car after he returned to India. According to his testimony, she accompanied him to look for a location where Sheena and Mikhail's bodies could allegedly be disposed of.

He further claimed that after finalising the location, Indrani spoke to Peter. Indrani rejected this account as false and denied making the call.

Indrani denies buying sedatives and meeting daughter

Indrani also denied allegations that she had purchased medicines, which the prosecution claims were sedatives intended to be mixed with water and given to Sheena. She rejected the allegation that she met Sheena on April 24, 2012.

Khanna and Peter also deny allegations

Khanna told the court that he had never met Sheena. He also claimed that he had seen Mikhail only when the latter appeared as a witness during the trial. Peter, meanwhile, said he knew nothing about the alleged incident and was abroad at the time.

The accused have denied the allegations against them as the trial continues.