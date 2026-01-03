Indore water contamination tragedy: IMC springs into action, tankers rush to rescue Bhagirathpura residents

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has deployed water tankers to ensure the supply of safe drinking water to the residents.District Collector Shivam Verma visited the area on Saturday morning to take stock of the situation and inspect the water tanker arrangements.

Amid the water contamination row, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has deployed water tankers to supply safe drinking water to residents in Bhagirathpura. District Collector Shivam Verma inspected the area and checked the water tanker arrangements. Verma tasted the tanker water to check its quality, assuring it's safe for drinking.



Water inspection in Indore amid water contamination tragedy

"A regular survey is being conducted in Bhagirathpura, and chlorine dosing and testing of the water supply lines are being done. Private and government bores in the area are being dosed with chlorine. People have stored water in tanks, which will also be cleaned and chlorinated. After that, water from it will be used. The people are being urged to use the water of the Municipal Corporation tankers only, and that too after boiling it properly," Indore Collector told ANI. Collector Verma also tasted the water to check its quality, which was being supplied to the residents through the tankers of the municipal corporation.

He added, "We are urging them to avoid the use of private bores till they are chlorine dosed and tested... There is no odour and colour in the water of MCD tankers; they carry treated water and are also checked again before delivering. We urge everyone to use this water only and not to use the pipeline or bore water till it's being tested."



Indore tragedy: Two officials suspended, Indore commissioner removed



The Madhya Pradesh govt removed Indore municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav and suspended additional commissioner Rohit Sisoniya on Friday, marking the first major action in the contaminated water tragedy in Indore's Bhagirathpura. The action came on a day the death toll in the tragedy rose to 10 with the death of a 68-year-old woman. "A total of 294 patients have been admitted, of which 93 have been discharged. Around 201 patients are still admitted, and 32 patients are in ICUs,” the status report submitted to HC said.



Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned the negligence of officials in the water contamination issue in Bhagirthpura and announced the suspension of two officials following the incident. In a post on X, the CM clarified his stance on the water contamination crisis, saying, "The state government will not tolerate negligence in the incident that occurred in Bhaagirthpura, Indore, due to contaminated drinking water. Strict decisions are being taken in this regard.""The corporation's Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia and the in-charge Superintending Engineer of PHE, Sanjeev Shrivastava have been suspended. Instructions have also been given to remove Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav," he added.



(With inputs from ANI)