INDIA

Indore: 2 women charred to death in fire at chemical factory; one injured

Thick smoke and hazardous conditions posed significant challenges to the rescue operation. Once the fire was subdued, emergency personnel entered the charred remains of the godown and discovered the bodies of two women who had been trapped inside.

IANS

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 01:57 AM IST

The blaze, which erupted around dusk, was fueled by large quantities of thinner.
Indore was rocked by a tragic incident on Saturday evening when a massive fire broke out in a “chemical godown” located in an industrial area under Rau police station, resulting in the deaths of two women and injuries to another individual. The blaze, which erupted around dusk, was fuelled by large quantities of thinner—a highly flammable solvent commonly used in paint and chemical industries—stored on the premises. According to police officials, the fire brigade responded swiftly, but it took nearly one and a half hours to bring the inferno under control due to the intensity of the flames and the presence of volatile chemicals.

Thick smoke and hazardous conditions posed significant challenges to the rescue operation. Once the fire was subdued, emergency personnel entered the charred remains of the godown and discovered the bodies of two women who had been trapped inside. They were identified as Ramkali (50) and Jyoti Neem (34). A third person Suraj Bhagnani (34) sustained burn injuries to both hands and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1 (Indore) Krishna Lalchandani told IANS that the victims may have been performing a Ekadashi puja by lighting earthen lamp near the stored thinner when the fire broke out. “The material caught fire, leading to the inferno that claimed two lives,” he said.

Initial investigations have revealed that the premises were rented out by an individual named Bhaiyalal Mukati, he said. While the site is commonly referred to as a factory, police are yet to confirm whether it was functioning as a manufacturing unit or merely a storage godown. Authorities are now probing whether the facility had the necessary licences to store such hazardous substances and whether negligence played a role in the incident.

Local residents reported hearing loud noises and witnessing thick plumes of smoke rising from the site, which caused panic in the surrounding area. Several nearby units were evacuated as a precaution, and no further injuries have been reported. Officials have assured a thorough investigation to determine accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency IANS).

