Indore to be linked to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway via new Dewar-Ujjain-Garoth highway, 8-lane bridge in Mandsaur

Indore news: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be 1350 kilometres. (Representational: Pixabay)

The Central government is planning to spend over Rs 3600 crore in order to link Indore with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. For this purpose, a new highway is being built between Dewas, Ujjain and Garoth. This road will link Indore with the expressway.

The NHAI is building a four lane highway. This work is being done in two packages. In the first phase, a 41.42 km long highway will be built between Dewas and Ujjain. Over Rs 716 crore will be spent on it and the work will be completed by July 2023.

The second road will connect Ujjain with Garoth. This road will be 136 km long. Rs 2906 crore will be spent on it. It will be completed by May 2024. Tolls will be exacted on both the roads for 17 years after completion.

After this road is built, passengers from Indore will be able to travel the distance in just 2.5 hours. This highway will also cut short the distance to just 190 km.

This road will further connect Indore with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

This road was commissioned after Sumitra Mahajan asked Nitin Gadkari to join Indore with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be 1350 kilometres. The length in Madhya Pradesh will be 244.50 kilometres. This highway will cross through Mandsaur, Ratlam and Jhabua.

Rs 11,120 crore will be spent on the expressway in Madhya Pradesh. The target is to finish the construction work by March 31. After that, an eight-laned bridge will be built between MP's Mandsaur district's Sitamau.