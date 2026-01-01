Indore SHOCKER : At least 8 dead, 149 hospitalised due to water contamination; government takes BIG action, suspends...

A contaminated water supply in Indore has led to at least eight deaths and the hospitalisation of over 149 people. The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a probe, suspended officials for negligence, launched mass screenings, and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for each victim’s family.

A major public health crisis has unfolded in Indore after contaminated drinking water led to severe illness among residents, resulting in multiple deaths and the hospitalisation of over a hundred people. The incident has prompted swift intervention by the Madhya Pradesh government, including disciplinary action against officials responsible for water supply management.

According to district authorities, at least seven people have lost their lives so far, while more than 149 individuals remain hospitalised with symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea. Officials confirmed that all admitted patients are under close medical supervision and receiving appropriate treatment as per state government instructions.

Large-Scale Screening and Preventive Measures

Indore District Magistrate Shivam Verma said extensive efforts are underway to identify and contain the spread of illness. Door-to-door surveys are being conducted in affected neighbourhoods, with nearly 2,700 households already covered and the exercise expanding to adjoining areas.

Health workers, including ANMs and ASHA staff, are visiting homes to assess residents’ health conditions and distribute oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets as a precautionary step. Authorities aim to prevent further escalation by ensuring early detection and immediate care.

Chief Minister Reviews Situation on Ground

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited several hospitals on Wednesday to meet patients undergoing treatment. Addressing the media, he said the problem was traced to irregularities in the drinking water supply, which led to a surge in cases of gastrointestinal illness.

The Chief Minister revealed that over 40,000 people have been screened so far, with around 2,456 identified as suspected cases. Of these, 212 required hospital admission. While 50 patients have recovered and been discharged, 162 continue to receive treatment, though their conditions are reported to be stable.

Action Against Officials, Probe Ordered

Taking a strict stance, the state administration has suspended the Assistant Engineer and Zonal Officer linked to the affected water supply zone, while the concerned sub-engineer has been removed from service. The Chief Minister reiterated that negligence, particularly in matters related to essential services like drinking water, will not be tolerated.

A comprehensive investigation has been ordered to determine the exact source of contamination and prevent similar incidents in the future. Authorities are also working to ensure a safe and uninterrupted water supply to impacted areas.

Compensation Announced

The state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for each family of the deceased and assured free medical treatment for all affected residents. Expressing condolences, CM Yadav paid tribute to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those still hospitalised.