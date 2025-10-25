FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Indore SHOCKER! Ahead of World Cup clash, two Australian women cricketers stalked, harassed; accused held

Two Australian women cricketers, a part of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked and molested by a bike-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, said the police on Saturday, i.e., October 25.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhwat

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 03:24 PM IST

Indore SHOCKER! Ahead of World Cup clash, two Australian women cricketers stalked, harassed; accused held
Photo credit: BCCI
Two Australian women cricketers, a part of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked and molested by a bike-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, said the police on Saturday, i.e., October 25. The incident took place on Thursday, two days before Australia's top-of-the-table clash against South Africa. 

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the team was heading to a cafe from the Radisson Blu Hotel, said the police. The police also stated that while the two cricketers were stalked, one of them was allegedly harassed by a man named Aqeel Khan. 

According to Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi, the two cricketers were walking towards a cafe when a bike-borne man started following them. He allegedly inappropriately touched them and rode off. The duo then contacted their team's security officer, Danny Simmons, who, in turn, got in touch with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle to assist them. 

Upon receiving information, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the two players, recorded their statements, and registered an FIR into the matter under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station. 

The official revealed that an onlooker had wisely noted the suspect's bike number, based on which, the accused was nabbed. "Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is on in the case," Officer Raghuvanshi said. 

 

