Indore SHOCKER! Ahead of World Cup clash, two Australian women cricketers stalked, harassed; accused held

After Australia ODIs, when will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli next represent India?
How Piyush Pandey made Shimona Rashi 'Cadbury girl' and turned her into star before 'viral' existed
Satish Shah, iconic star of comic roles, no more: A look at his film and TV career
Ex-CIA officer drops BOMBSHELL: 'Pakistan's Musharraf handed over control of nukes to US for millions of dollars...'
Delhi's IGI Terminal 2 gets a smart makeover! Self-baggage drop, DigiYatra, and more: Check new features
Satish Shah, veteran actor known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, passes away at 74
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India crush Australia by 9 wickets to avoid whitewash; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli shine in Sydney
LIC issues BIG statement on allegations of benefiting Gautam Adani's group: 'Investment decisions are...'
Viral video: Tannaz Irani, Deepshikha Nagpal mock PM Narendra Modi's 'acche din' promise, ask 'kab aayenge, kiske aayenge, aur...,' netizens react
Latest OTT releases (22 Oct-31 Oct), from Lokah Chapter 1 to Param Sundari: 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more
INDIA
Two Australian women cricketers, a part of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked and molested by a bike-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, said the police on Saturday, i.e., October 25.
Two Australian women cricketers, a part of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked and molested by a bike-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, said the police on Saturday, i.e., October 25. The incident took place on Thursday, two days before Australia's top-of-the-table clash against South Africa.
The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the team was heading to a cafe from the Radisson Blu Hotel, said the police. The police also stated that while the two cricketers were stalked, one of them was allegedly harassed by a man named Aqeel Khan.
According to Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi, the two cricketers were walking towards a cafe when a bike-borne man started following them. He allegedly inappropriately touched them and rode off. The duo then contacted their team's security officer, Danny Simmons, who, in turn, got in touch with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle to assist them.
Upon receiving information, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the two players, recorded their statements, and registered an FIR into the matter under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.
The official revealed that an onlooker had wisely noted the suspect's bike number, based on which, the accused was nabbed. "Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is on in the case," Officer Raghuvanshi said.