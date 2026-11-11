Indore loses India's cleanest city crown after 8 years, which city takes over?

In a major change to India's cleanliness rankings, Indore has lost its top position after eight years. Check out which city has clinched the numero uno spot.

Indore's eight-year run as India's cleanest city has come to an end with Navi Mumbai taking the top spot in the Swachh Survekshan Award 2025-26. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards on Wednesday, honouring the cleanest urban bodies and municipal corporations for their performance in waste management and sanitation. The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, which was convened by the Department of Urban Development (DoUD) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Visakhapatnam, Jabalpur among top cities in million-plus category

A total of 60 national awards were announced this year across seven different categories. In the million-plus population category, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Jabalpur, and Lucknow were named India's leading sanitation performers. Among cities with populations between 3 lakh and 10 lakh, Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain emerged as the winner. Chandigarh secured the second position.

Navi Mumbai leads Super Swachh League rankings

Navi Mumbai, Surat and Vijayawada emerged as the top three clean cities in the Super Swachh League category.

After Navi Mumbai won the cleanest city award, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Swachhata Warriors, officers, employees and the departments of the state for their contribution. ''Congratulations Maharashtra! Navi Mumbai Honoured as India’s Cleanest City at the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26! At the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26', held today in New Delhi, Navi Mumbai was honoured as India’s Cleanest City. The awards were presented at the hands of Honourable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji.

- Navi Mumbai – 1st in the Country in the ‘Super Clean City’ Category under Swachh Survekshan 2025–26

- Vita (Dist.Sangli) – 1st among Cities with a Population of 20,000–50,000

- Panchgani (Dist. Satara) – 2nd among Cities with a Population Below 20,000.

- Ratnagiri – 3rd in the Swachh Coastal Town category.

- Pimpri-Chinchwad – Recognised as State First Swachh City of Maharashtra,'' he wrote in a post on X.

Congratulations Maharashtra! Navi Mumbai Honoured as India’s Cleanest City at the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26! At the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26', held today in New Delhi, Navi Mumbai was honoured as India’s Cleanest City. The awards were presented at the hands of Honourable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Navi Mumbai – 1st in the Country in the ‘Super Clean City’ Category under Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 Vita (Dist.Sangli) – 1st among Cities with a Population of 20,000–50,000 Panchgani (Dist. Satara) – 2nd among Cities with a Population Below 20,000. Ratnagiri – 3rd in the Swachh Coastal Town category. Pimpri-Chinchwad – Recognised as State First Swachh City of Maharashtra. Heartiest congratulations to all five cities of Maharashtra, their dedicated Swachhata Warriors, officers, employees and the departments whose collective efforts have contributed to this achievement! महाराष्ट्राचे अभिनंदन! स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण पुरस्कार 2025-26 मध्ये नवी मुंबईला मिळाला देशातील सर्वात स्वच्छ शहराचा सन्मान! भारताच्या महामहिम राष्ट्रपती मा. श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मूजी यांच्या हस्ते, नवी दिल्ली येथे आयोजित 'स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण पुरस्कार 2025-26' अंतर्गत महाराष्ट्रातील नवी मुंबई शहराला देशातील सर्वात स्वच्छ शहराचा सन्मान मिळाला. नवी मुंबई -स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2025-26 अंतर्गत 'सर्वोत्तम स्वच्छ शहर' श्रेणीत देशात प्रथम स्थान विटा (जि. सांगली) - 20,000 ते 50,000 लोकसंख्या असलेल्या श्रेणीत प्रथम स्थान पाचगणी (जि. सातारा) - 20,000 पेक्षा कमी लोकसंख्या असलेल्या श्रेणीत द्वितीय स्थान रत्नागिरी शहर - स्वच्छ कोस्टल टाऊन श्रेणीत तृतीय स्थान पिंपरी चिंचवड - स्टेट फर्स्ट स्वच्छ सिटी ऑफ महाराष्ट्र या यशात मोलाचे योगदान देणाऱ्या महाराष्ट्रातील 5 शहरांचे, तेथील स्वच्छता वॉरियर्सचे, अधिकारी-कर्मचारी तसेच संबंधित विभागांचे मनःपूर्वक अभिनंदन! @rashtrapatibhvn @mlkhattar @tokhansahu_bjp #Maharashtra #PresidentOfIndia #SwachhSurvekshan2026 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 11, 2026

Indore secures second position in Swachh Shehar Jodi category

However, in the newly introduced Swachh Shehar Jodi category, Indore and Deopalpur clinched the second position, only behind Ahmedabad and Sanand. Tirupati and Kuppam secured the third position in this category.

For those unversed, more than 4,751 urban local bodies across the country were covered for the 10th edition of Swachh Survekshan and over 3,000 trained assessors conducted on-ground evaluations using GPS-enabled monitoring.