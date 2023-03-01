Indore-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express to stop at Bhopal, top speed not to be 160 kmph

Indore-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express: According to reports, all the preparations to launch the train have been completed. (File)

The country will soon get the 11th Vande Bharat Express. It will be the first high-speed train of Madhya Pradesh. It is expected that the train will become operational in the first month of the next financial year. The train will move between Jabalpur and Indore via Bhopal. The Jabalpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express will connect the three most important cities of the state via a high-speed rail corridor.

The preparations have almost been completed. In the coach yard, the Vande Bharat train's rakes are being maintained.

According to available information, the Jabalpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express will begin at 5 am at Itarsi. It will then reach Indore via Ujjain and Bhopal.

The train will start at 3 pm from Indore to Jabalpur.

According to reports, all the preparations to launch the train have been completed.

The responsibility to maintain the trains of the Jabalpur mandal. The trains will be maintained at the coach yard of the Jabalpur Railway Station.

The maximum speed of the Vande Bharat trains normally is 160 km per hour. However, the speed of Indore-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will be 130 km per hour.

The entire distance will be covered in just 7 hours.