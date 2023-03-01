Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Indore-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express to stop at Bhopal, top speed not to be 160 kmph

Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat: The train will start at 3 pm from Indore to Jabalpur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

Indore-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express to stop at Bhopal, top speed not to be 160 kmph
Indore-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express: According to reports, all the preparations to launch the train have been completed. (File)

The country will soon get the 11th Vande Bharat Express. It will be the first high-speed train of Madhya Pradesh. It is expected that the train will become operational in the first month of the next financial year. The train will move between Jabalpur and Indore via Bhopal. The Jabalpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express will connect the three most important cities of the state via a high-speed rail corridor.

The preparations have almost been completed. In the coach yard, the Vande Bharat train's rakes are being maintained.

According to available information, the Jabalpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express will begin at 5 am at Itarsi. It will then reach Indore via Ujjain and Bhopal.

The train will start at 3 pm from Indore to Jabalpur.

According to reports, all the preparations to launch the train have been completed.

The responsibility to maintain the trains of the Jabalpur mandal. The trains will be maintained at the coach yard of the Jabalpur Railway Station.

The maximum speed of the Vande Bharat trains normally is 160 km per hour. However, the speed of Indore-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will be 130 km per hour.

The entire distance will be covered in just 7 hours.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
These strange habits of Bollywood celebs will leave you surprised
In pics| 5 times Harnaaz Sandhu stunned fans with her glamorous looks
From Vikram's Anniyan to Vijay Devrakonda's Dear Comrade: Best south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi you must watch
Bugatti Chiron Profilee rare hypercar auctioned for record Rs 88.23 crore: IN PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 620 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.