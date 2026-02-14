Indore HORROR: MBA student's naked body found in flat; blackmailing, private photos, here’s what happened

A 24-year-old MBA student was found dead in her classmate’s rented house in Indore. Police suspect she was strangled by her boyfriend, who remains at large. Investigators are probing a dispute over money and private photos, with digital evidence under examination.

A 24-year-old MBA student was found dead inside her classmate’s rented apartment in Dwarkapuri, Indore, on Friday, shocking the local community. Police suspect she was strangled by her male classmate, reportedly her boyfriend, who remains untraceable and is being treated as the primary suspect.

The victim, pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree at a city college, had been reported missing by her family after failing to return home on February 11. She had told her family she was attending a birthday party that day.

Discovery of the Body

Residents of Dwarkapuri alerted authorities to a foul odour emanating from a locked house. Upon entering, police discovered the young woman’s body in a naked state. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shri Krishna Lalchandani told PTI that preliminary investigation indicates she had been dead for approximately two days.

'She appeared to have died two days ago due to strangling, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem,' Lalchandani said. Investigators believe the murder likely occurred around the time she was first reported missing.

Alleged Motive: Money and Private Photos

The victim’s father has alleged that the suspect had been pressuring his daughter for money and threatened to share her private photographs if she refused. Police sources indicate that the situation may have escalated when objectionable images were allegedly circulated on her college WhatsApp group.

Authorities confirm that the accused, a resident of Mandsaur staying in rented accommodation in Indore, is being sought in connection with the murder. Police suspect the killing was the result of a dispute in the romantic relationship between the two.

Investigation Underway

The family had initially filed a missing person report at Pandharinath police station after the woman did not return home. The father later identified his daughter’s body by recognising her socks.

Investigators are examining digital evidence, including mobile phones and online communications, to reconstruct the events leading up to the murder. The post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the cause of death.

Police say further actions will follow as the investigation unfolds, and continue to urge anyone with information about the absconding suspect to come forward. The case has sent shockwaves through Indore, highlighting concerns about personal safety and online privacy among young adults.