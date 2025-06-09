A large-scale search operation is underway across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to find the remaining accused.

In a shocking twist to the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, new details have revealed disturbing details behind the killing of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi. What was meant to be a honeymoon turned into a gruesome crime, as Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge under suspicious circumstances. According to police sources, Raj Kushwaha, allegedly in a relationship with Raja’s wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, has been identified as the mastermind behind the murder. Three other men have been named as the ones who carried out the killing.

The police have already arrested Sonam and Anand. Sonam was traced in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, while Anand was caught in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

The case initially began as a missing person report for Sonam. However, the situation escalated quickly after Raja’s body was discovered in a remote area of Meghalaya. Days later, Sonam was found and taken into police custody. Meghalaya DGP I Nongrang confirmed that Raja was murdered by men hired by his own wife.

Raja’s family has stated that Sonam did not surrender willingly, but rather contacted them out of fear and was then handed over to the police.

With the arrest of Anand and Raj Kushwaha’s alleged involvement now coming to light, investigators are trying to understand the full timeline and motive behind the crime. They are examining how the plan was made and why it was carried out during a honeymoon.

Police believe that the murder conspiracy was not limited to just one state. Investigators are now looking into Raja and Sonam’s connections in multiple states, suggesting a well-planned plot.