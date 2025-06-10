Was she driven by a desire for freedom or a secret love affair? The answers to these questions lie in Sonam's past, and a closer look at her life may hold the key to understanding this shocking betrayal.

The brutal murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman from Indore, sent shockwaves across the nation, sparking widespread outrage and concern. As the investigation unfolded, the revelation that Raja's wife, Sonam, was allegedly behind his murder has left many stunned. The police theory suggests that Sonam's involvement in Raja's murder was premeditated, but the motive remains unclear. Now, there are questions aplenty: What drove Sonam to commit such a heinous crime? Was she driven by a desire for freedom or a secret love affair? The answers to these questions lie in Sonam's past, and a closer look at her life may hold the key to understanding this shocking betrayal.



As the investigation continues, the public is left wondering about the circumstances that led to this tragic event. Was Sonam's marriage a facade, hiding a darker truth? The more we learn about Sonam's life, the more we may understand the complexities that led to this devastating outcome.

How did Sonam and Raja meet?

According to the information that has come out so far, the families of Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raja Raghuvanshi did not even know each other before this relationship. The meeting of both families is an interesting story. In Indore, the families of both were looking for a boy and a girl in their own community for their children. Meanwhile, the people of the Raghuvanshi community gather at one place on the day of Ramnavami and keep the information of their children written on a slip. It contains the name, age, education and profession of the boy or the girl. Now, if someone is looking for a girl, he looks at the biodata of the girl, and if someone is looking for a boy, he looks at the biodata of the boy. This is how the families of these two met each other. The families of both found everything right and the matter reached marriage.

Sonam used to work as an HR

Before marriage, Sonam used to work as an HR in her own father's company. Sonam's father has a plywood company. Sonam's father is paralyzed and now this business is run by his son and Sonam's brother, Govind Raghuvanshi. Raj Kushwaha used to work in this company earlier and it is being told that Raj and Sonam became close from here.

Sonam got married to Raja on May 11. After this, both of them had to go to Kashmir and not Meghalaya for their honeymoon. But in the meantime, the Pahalgam terror attack took place and both of them are unable to go there. Meanwhile, one day Sonam told Raja that if they cannot go to Kashmir, then they should go to Meghalaya, but Raja did not feel like going on honeymoon right now. Raja's family members were also refusing. But Sonam had started plotting the murder and as a part of this, she told Raja that she has also booked the ticket for May 20. Raj and Sonam had already planned Raja's murder. Although Raj didn't go there, he remained in touch with Sonam by the phone. And as soion as they got the chance, contract killers Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand together murdered Raja. After the murder, his body was thrown into a ditch.

Call details and evidence revealed the layers of conspiracy



When the police investigated Sonam's call details, it was revealed that she was in constant contact with that young man. The accused had bought weapons in Shillong. After the murder, Raja's T-shirt, mobile and weapons were thrown in the scooter's trunk. The police also suspected that if Sonam had also been murdered, the weapons would have been found near Raja's body. But when the weapons were found from a different place, it became clear that Sonam was not murdered, but she is the mastermind of this conspiracy.

'Police wants to trap Raj Kushwaha'



Regarding Raj Kushwaha, Sonam's father said that he works in a warehouse. He was working with them till the day before yesterday. He cannot be involved in this. Raj is not such a boy. He works with me. The allegations made by the police are baseless. These are false allegations. The police are accusing the child to save themselves. Policemen are also involved in the murder. The police should give me a notice or I will send them a notice. I want a CBI inquiry in the case. The CM and DGP there are also speaking falsely. They are saying this to save their policemen.