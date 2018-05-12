Headlines

Indore court gives death to man who raped and murdered baby, verdict announced in record time

In what can be called the fastest verdict in the country, a district court awarded death sentence to a 21-year-old man in horrific rape and murder of a four-month-old baby in Indore on Saturday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 04:43 PM IST

In what can be called the quickest trial in the country, a district court awarded death sentence to a 21-year-old man in horrific rape and murder of a four-month-old baby in Indore on Saturday.

The verdict by a fast-track court came within record 23 days, TV reports said.

The gut-wrenching incident that took place in April shook the nation amid the outrage over spree of ghastly crimes involving minor girls. 

After the crime, the police arrested the 21-year-old man. Briefing the media at that time, Indore deputy inspector-general of police HC Mishra had said, ‘The body of the infant was recovered from the basement of a commercial building in Rajwada area. The accused, Sunil Bheel, had kidnapped her early today morning when she was asleep with her parents outside the Rajwada Fort. The accused was sleeping close to the family.’

The accused and the infant's parents knew each other and were in the business of selling balloons, Mishra had said.

The accused was seen carrying the infant in CCTV images of around 4:45am on April 20.  He then took her to the basement of the building, some 50 metres away from where the family was sleeping, and her body was recovered in the afternoon, the police had said. 

Mishra had said that 'The infant had an injury on her head. The accused probably threw her to the ground. However, only the post-mortem report will verify if she died due to this or whether she was smothered.'

