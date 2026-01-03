FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Indore contaminated water tragedy: More than 200 hospitalised, MP CM suspends two officials

According to Indore district Collector Shivam Verma, five deaths have been officially confirmed so far in the water contamination incident, and the total number of hospitalised patients has risen to 210.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 08:07 AM IST

Indore contaminated water tragedy: More than 200 hospitalised, MP CM suspends two officials
In a significant development, two officials, Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia and Superintending Engineer Sanjeev Shrivastava, have been suspended, and Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav is set to be removed following the water contamination tragedy in Indore. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has condemned the negligence of officials in the water contamination crisis in Bhaagirthpura, Indore, announcing strict action against those responsible.

Indore commissioner removed, two officials suspended

The devastating incident has resulted in 5 confirmed deaths and 210 hospitalisations, with a team of senior doctors analysing death figures to update the official count.  In a post on X, the CM clarified his stance on the water contamination crisis, saying, "The state government will not tolerate negligence in the incident that occurred in Bhaagirthpura, Indore, due to contaminated drinking water. Strict decisions are being taken in this regard." He stated that two individuals have been suspended following the incident."The corporation's Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia and the in-charge Superintending Engineer of PHE Sanjeev Shrivastava have been suspended. Instructions have also been given to remove Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav," he said.

According to Indore district Collector Shivam Verma, five deaths have been officially confirmed so far in the water contamination incident, and the total number of hospitalised patients has risen to 210.He also highlighted that a team of senior doctors was constituted to "analyse death figures" reported from various sources, and that, based on their findings, the official figure would be updated.

"The administration issues the figures on the basis of medical confirmation, and so far, five deaths have occurred in the incident. We have also constituted a team of senior doctors who will analyse death figures, which were received from other sources, such as public representatives or the media, and we will update our official death figure report. Till yesterday, 201 people were admitted, today 9 more people have been admitted, and the number has risen to 210," Verma told ANI.

Indore tragedy

The incident has sparked widespread criticism. Residents have said they "no longer trust" the municipal corporation. Speaking to ANI, one resident, Lashkari, said, "We had been complaining about dirty water for many days, but no one was listening. My daughter Kanak Lashkari is 15 years old and is admitted to the hospital. My mother is 93 years old. She fell ill on the 24th. She has been treated and is now fine.""Now we buy water to drink and for other uses. We take water from the government borewell. Municipal corporation tankers are supplying drinking water, but we are now scared to drink it. We no longer trust it. In the name of development, destruction is being done," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

