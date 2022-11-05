Search icon
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

Indore Viral video

In a shocking viral video, a woman can be seen pleading inside a car to be left alone. The incident took place in a posh locality in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. 

The viral video shows the woman screaming from inside the car. The driver of the car was holding the woman by force. The panicked woman says, "Please let me go". 

Two passers-by recorded the video and also noted the number of the car. 

Per the RTO records, the original owner of the vehicle had sold the car a year ago. So far, no one has lodged a formal complaint but the police may take suo moto cognizance of the crime. 

