Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car

Indore Viral video

In a shocking viral video, a woman can be seen pleading inside a car to be left alone. The incident took place in a posh locality in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The viral video shows the woman screaming from inside the car. The driver of the car was holding the woman by force. The panicked woman says, "Please let me go".

Two passers-by recorded the video and also noted the number of the car.

Plz छोड़ दो मुझे,कार में लड़की को जबरन ले जाने की कोशिश,हांथ पकड़कर अंदर खींच रहा युवक,लड़की बचाओ बचाओ चिल्लाते निकली बाहर,वायरल वीडियो इंदौर के पॉश इलाके का बताया जा रहा pic.twitter.com/PBk0MIEJhl — Satya Vijay Singh (@SatyaVijaySin20) November 5, 2022

Per the RTO records, the original owner of the vehicle had sold the car a year ago. So far, no one has lodged a formal complaint but the police may take suo moto cognizance of the crime.