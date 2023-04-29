Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Indore: 34-year-old woman hangs self after husband stops her from going to beauty parlour

Madhya Pradesh: A post-mortem has been carried out and the case is being probed from all angles, police said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Indore: 34-year-old woman hangs self after husband stops her from going to beauty parlour
Indore: 34-year-old woman hangs self after husband stops her from going to beauty parlour (representational image)

MP news: A 34-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after her husband stopped her from going to a beauty parlour, a police official said on Friday. The incident took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The woman hanged herself in her home in Scheme Number 51 area of the city on Thursday, Sub Inspector Umashankar Yadav told PTI.

"Her husband has told us he stopped her from going to a beauty parlour and she hanged herself from a fan in a fit of rage. Post mortem has been carried out and the case is being probed from all angles," Yadav added.

READ | Uttarakhand: Rs 1.70 crore cash found at accountant's house in Dehradun

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Group of students clash at private university in Greater Noida, viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.