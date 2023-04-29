Indore: 34-year-old woman hangs self after husband stops her from going to beauty parlour (representational image)

MP news: A 34-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after her husband stopped her from going to a beauty parlour, a police official said on Friday. The incident took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The woman hanged herself in her home in Scheme Number 51 area of the city on Thursday, Sub Inspector Umashankar Yadav told PTI.

"Her husband has told us he stopped her from going to a beauty parlour and she hanged herself from a fan in a fit of rage. Post mortem has been carried out and the case is being probed from all angles," Yadav added.

