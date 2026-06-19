Indore: 21-year-old NEET aspirant dies by alleged suicide days ahead of retest

Avantika Maurya had been living at her elder sister's home while preparing for the medical entrance exam. The incident occurred around 11:30 pm and was captured on a CCTV camera.

A 21-year-old preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) died after she fell from a building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday night (June 18). Avantika Maurya had been living at her elder sister's home while preparing for the medical entrance exam. The incident occurred around 11:30 pm and was captured on a CCTV camera. Reportedly, Avantika was speaking on the phone and standing on the balcony of the four-storey house before moving to the upper level of the building. Family members said that they heard a loud sound and found Avantika to be critically injured.

Avantika was rushed to a private hospital and later referred to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for advanced treatment. She died during treatment on Friday morning (June 19). Avantika's family told the police that she was originally from Dhar district and had been staying with her elder sister, who is a doctor. Their father, a medical officer, was also present at the house when the incident occurred. Avantika's brother reportedly told the police that she had previously attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. The family said that Avantika had spoken with her sister on video call shortly before the incident.

Several members of Avantika's family told the police that they believed she jumped from the building. The police, however, are investigating the case from all possible angles. As part of the probe, police are examining CCTV footage, the student's phone records, and other evidence to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. No note has been recovered from the house. More details are expected to be revealed as the investigation progresses. Several NEET aspirants across the country have died by suicide in recent weeks, since the cancellation of the exam due to a paper leak scandal. The medical entrance exam is set to be reconducted on Sunday (June 21).