Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan focus of discussion between Pompeo-Jaishankar

This is the second meeting between the ministers in a month and comes amidst Chinese aggression not only with India but with other countries in the region.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 11:39 PM IST

In the two-hour-long bilateral meet between US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, key areas of focus were Indo Pacific, the situation in Afghanistan and a follow up on their Tokyo discussions earlier this month.

Sources told WION, both sides, "exchanged views on current global situation and its contemporary challenges and discussed our shared concerns and interests including stability and security in Asia, and how best that can be ensured"

This is the second meeting between the ministers in a month and comes amidst Chinese aggression not only with India but with other countries in the region. Both the leaders had an in-person meeting earlier this month on the sidelines of the QUAD --India, US, Japan and Australia foreign minister meet in Tokyo, Japan.

Other focus areas of discussions were maritime security, open connectivity and resilient supply chains. During the meet, US Secretary of State shared with EAM the Trump Administration’s thinking on Afghanistan with the latter highlighting "India’s stakes and its continuing concern that decisions should be made by Afghans themselves without the use of force", sources added.

New Delhi also made, "clear that cross-border terrorism was completely unacceptable." This even as India has called on Pakistan to take action on terror safe havens it has been hosting, something that has fallen on deaf ears in Islamabad. 

This is the fourth time US Secretary of state is visiting India under Trump administration which shows the closeness between the two nations.  

During the meet, EAM called for "supportive policies" that helps in talent flow and underlined that an "innovation partnership is central to our future".  Washington has been tightening visa rules, something that has been concerning many Indians who have been going to the US for jobs, education.  The number of Indian students studying in the United States has increased for the fifth consecutive year, doubling from 96,000 students in the 2012- 13 academic year to more than 200,000 in 2018-19.

