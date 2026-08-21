IndiGo Website Down Again: Users see 'no data available' message during flight booking; Airline issues statement

IndiGo website faced disruption for second time in a week on Friday, users saw "no data available" and could not book tickets, airline says fixing core reservation platform.

IndiGo's website experienced disruptions for the second time in a week on Friday, preventing customers from booking tickets and displaying a "no data available" message. The airline confirmed the issue, which follows a similar glitch observed on Wednesday when the booking platform had intermittent problems.

What happened on Friday

Users attempting to book flights on the IndiGo website and app were unable to finish their reservations on Friday. "No data available" was displayed on the platform. On X, some travellers also voiced concerns about unsuccessful reservations, problems with online check-in, and unreceived payment confirmations.IndiGo posted a note on its website acknowledging the issue. The airline reported sporadic problems with its main reservation platform.

IndiGo's statement

"We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services," the website's notice stated. Together with our partner, our teams are focusing on finding a speedy solution to the problem. Clients in need of immediate travel assistance may contact our Contact Centre for support," the airline continued. It is suggested that customers who have later travel plans try using the website or app once more. We truly apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and patience.

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Second glitch in a week

In the last three days, there have been two disruptions. IndiGo announced on X on Wednesday that it was having sporadic problems with its main reservation system. The airline stated that teams were working to address the possibility that certain customers would have trouble accessing online services. With a significant number of daily domestic and international flights, IndiGo is the biggest airline in India based on market share. Its main direct booking, check-in, and reservation management channels are the website and app. The airline has not yet disclosed the precise cause of the recurring issue or the anticipated date of the complete restoration of services. It has been recommended that travellers with urgent travel arrangements get assistance from the airline's contact centre.