IndiGo Suspends 6 key Asian Routes amid rising costs, other challenges

IndiGo airline on Thursday announced some changes to a part of its international network, expecting low demand in the coming quarter and a risinh cost scenario. The operations have been suspended on temporary basis.

IndiGo airline on Thursday announced some changes to a part of its international network, expecting low demand in the coming quarter and a risinh cost scenario. The operations have been suspended on temporary basis.

The airline mentioned some of the destinations where it will temporarily suspend operations such as Langkawi (Malaysia), Krabi (Thailand), Ho Chi Minh (China), Hong Kong and Shanghai (China) starting 1 July 2026, and Siem Reap effective 3 July 2026, until 30 September 2026.

The decision comes days after the India's largest airline planned to stop its Mumbai-Manchester service. IndiGo on Tuesday stated that it would suspend its Mumbai-Manchester non-stop flights indefinitely from August 31 this year.

"IndiGo has decided to make temporary adjustments to a limited segment of its international network, including the temporary suspension of operations to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong and Shanghai starting July 1, and Siem Reap effective July 3, until September 30, 2026,” the airline’s statement read.

“IndiGo will resume bookings for all the impacted services starting October 1, 2026; however, should the environment become favourable, IndiGo stands prepared to reinstate these services earlier than scheduled, in appropriate lead time,” the airline added.

“Due to continuing international airspace constraints leading to significantly increased flight duration and a challenging cost environment, IndiGo is having to temporarily discontinue its flight operations to and from Manchester with effect from 31 August 2026. Consequent to this decision, the airline plans to return one of the six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, taken on damp / wet lease, to Norse Atlantic Airways. IndiGo will continue to operate all its remaining long-haul flights as planned,” the airline said on Tuesday.

IndiGo had partial wet leased six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways at the start of 2025 to enter the European market, ahead of the commencement of services using its own Airbus A350 aircraft.

What is partial wet lease?

Damp lease also called a partial wet lease or moist lease, is an agreement under which one airline provides another airline with an aircraft, as well as the flight crew and maintenance, but the cabin crew belongs to the lesee.

“However, the airline has since experienced a significant impact of prevailing industry-wide challenges, including geopolitical developments in West Asia”, the airline said, further saying that “rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs, severe airspace constraints, and foreign exchange volatility” have led operating costs to go significantly higher than originally visioned.

On Thursday, it said that “these measured changes are designed to align capacity with current market conditions and demand trends, while ensuring the airline maintains reliability and network integrity across its global destinations.”

“The airline will continue to monitor the situation given the elevated operating costs and continued airspace restrictions,” it said.