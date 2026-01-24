FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

IndiGo surrenders 717 slots amid DGCA's 10% winter flight cut, here's all you need to know

The vacated slots, spread across the January to March 2026 period, stem from the DGCA's directive aimed at curbing frequent last-minute cancellations and restoring stability in IndiGo's operations.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 10:58 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

India's largest airline, IndiGo, has surrendered over 700 slots at various domestic airports after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a 10 per cent cut on its winter flight schedule in early December due to widespread operational disruptions.

Airport slots refer to designated time windows allocated to airlines for aircraft takeoffs and landings at busy airports. These slots are critical for maintaining flight schedules and operational efficiency. The vacated slots, spread across the January to March 2026 period, stem from the DGCA's directive aimed at curbing frequent last-minute cancellations and restoring stability in IndiGo's operations.

The airline, which typically operates over 2,200 daily flights, was forced to trim services following massive disruptions reported in December 2025. According to sources familiar with the matter, IndiGo submitted a detailed list of more than 700 slots to the Civil Aviation Ministry. In response, the ministry has invited other airlines to submit requests for operating domestic flights on these newly available slots.IndiGo has submitted a list of more than 700 slots to the ministry, which it has vacated after the domestic winter schedule was reduced by 10 per cent in early December last year.

For the redistribution of the slots, the Civil Aviation Ministry aims that the surrendered slots should not remain unutilized where capacity can be added. The preference will be given to airlines that can demonstrate capacity in the form of additional aircraft, pilots, cabin crew, ground support equipment and maintenance engineers, and not merely a reshuffling of existing flights.

Airlines must share operational preparedness, failing which assigned slots will be cancelled and re-assigned, and existing routes or sector connectivity shall not be discontinued to utilise vacated slots, as per the Ministry.

The DGCA's action came amid significant passenger inconvenience caused by cancellations and delays earlier in the winter season. The regulator's move sought to prevent further instability and ensure better adherence to schedules. Industry observers note that the freed-up slots are primarily at major hubs. This development marks a significant adjustment in India's domestic aviation landscape, where IndiGo holds a dominant market share. The airline has committed to complying with the DGCA's order to prioritise reliability and passenger experience moving forward.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

