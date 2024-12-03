The Mahindra BE 6E, part of the company’s electric vehicle lineup, is slated for launch in February 2025.

Indian airline IndiGo has initiated legal action against Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited, accusing the automaker of trademark infringement over its use of "6E" in the branding of its upcoming electric vehicle, the Mahindra BE 6E. The case was filed in the Delhi High Court and will next be heard on December 9, 2024. Earlier in the day, Justice Amit Bansal recused himself from the matter. Mahindra Electric, addressing the issue, stated that it is engaging with IndiGo "to find an amicable solution."

The Mahindra BE 6E, part of the company’s electric vehicle lineup, is slated for launch in February 2025.

IndiGo’s Trademark and Branding

The airline’s call sign "6E" is a pivotal element of its branding and service offerings. IndiGo markets a range of 6E-branded products such as 6E Prime (premium seat selection, priority check-in, and onboard snacks), 6E Flex (flexible rescheduling and cancellations), and other services like extra baggage and lounge access.

IndiGo registered the trademark "6E Link" in 2015 under several trademark classes, enabling its use for purposes including:

Illuminated signage and advertising displays. Class 35: Online and transportation-related advertising.

Passenger and goods transportation. Class 16: Printed promotional materials.

IndiGo argues that Mahindra’s use of "6E" for vehicles infringes on its well-established trademark, asserting the potential for brand confusion.

Mahindra’s Trademark and Vehicle Launch

Mahindra Electric secured approval on November 25, 2024, for trademark registration of "BE 6E" under Class 12, covering vehicles and related components. This classification excludes two-wheelers but allows Mahindra to use "6E" for electric and combustion engine vehicles.

The BE 6E has attracted attention for its innovative design and advanced features, though bookings are yet to open. In response to IndiGo’s allegations, Mahindra Electric clarified its position:

"We hence don't see a conflict as Mahindra's mark is 'BE 6E', not the standalone '6E'. It differs fundamentally from Indigo's '6E', which represents an airline, eliminating any risk of confusion. The distinct styling further emphasizes their uniqueness," the company stated.

This legal tussle highlights the complexities of trademark overlap in unrelated industries, with both parties holding firm to their interpretations of branding rights.